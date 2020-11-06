Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are conducting a death investigation along Old Easley Bridge Road after they say someone was found shot inside a vehicle.
According to the sheriff's office, an adult male was found inside a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. Deputies say the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.
At this time, the sheriff's office says they have a person believed to be involved detained and investigators are not actively searching for any suspects.
Investigators are working to learn a motive for the shooting and say so far no one has been charged at this time.
We'll update as we learn more from the sheriff's office and once the coroner identifies the victim.
