Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are investigating after at least one person was found dead at an Economy Inn in Greenville County.
Dispatch confirmed deputies were called around 12:13 a.m. to the Economy Inn on Augusta Road early Monday morning. The sheriff's office tells us a hotel staff member discovered an unresponsive female in an empty room around midnight.
Deputies say at this time they don't believe any foul play is involved.
At this time, the coroner has not released the name of the victim. We'll update as we learn more information.
More news: Cold front and "Eta" bring rain this week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.