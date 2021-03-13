SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed the death of 2-year-old child along Mirabelle Ct. on Saturday.
The coroner's office identified the victim as Julia Denise Miller.
Deputies said after further investigation, this incident has been determined as an accidental drowning.
