Waynesville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said two lives had been claimed due to the winter storm in North Carolina. One of those, was a woman who was in hospice care in Haywood County.
On Thursday, Kelly Haight with the Office of Communications for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says that preliminary reports were incorrect.
Haight went on to say it was believed to be storm related based on a lack of power to an oxygen concentrator, but further information has indicated that to be incorrect, and the death is no longer considered storm related.
Related Story: Gov. Cooper: Haywood Co. woman's death is among 2 confirmed storm-related deaths in NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.