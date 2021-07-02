SEATTLE (AP) — Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week. Medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit say the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up. Hundreds of deaths are being investigated as heat related in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia. The dangerous weather pattern began June 25 and only began to subside Tuesday. The head of a Seattle hospital's emergency department says he expects to see more death reports based on conversations with other medical workers.
