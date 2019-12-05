Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, December 12, the Southern Greenville County Community Watch (SGCCW) will be hosting a debate between all the candidates running for Greenville County Sheriff.
The debate will be at 7 p.m. at The Bridge Church located at 257 Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville. The public is invited to attend the event.
According to the group, all six candidates - Darius Hall, Hobart Lewis, A.T. "Tommy" Smith, Robert Whatley, Sean Zukowsky, and Paul Guy - have been invited to attend the debate. The group says all the candidates with the exception of Paul Guy have responded saying they would attend the event.
SGCCW is comprised of ten different community watch groups with hundreds of members based in Southern Greenville County. The group, which has been active for the past ten years, says it serves as the eyes and ears of the community.
