NEW YORK (AP) — The presidential debate commission says it will make changes to future debate formats to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep control of the debate because of frequent interruptions, primarily by the president.
The commission says it will announce its changes shortly.
Wallace had few options, other than pleading with the candidates, to make changes when rules that were agreed to by the campaigns were not followed.
Both campaigns say they expect to attend future debates.
