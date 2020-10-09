Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday night, the two candidates for South Carolina's U.S. Senate seat were scheduled to meet for a debate, but a dispute over COVID-19 testing led to a change in format, according to a spokesman for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's campaign.
Following President Trump's positive COVID-19 diagnosis and several people around him testing positive, democratic challenger Jaime Harrison has asked Senator Lindsey Graham to take a COVID-19 test before Friday night's debate.
Harrison's campaign pointed to two people close to President Trump who have tested positive with COVID-19, one of which was Senator Mike Lee, who met with Senator Graham as recently as October 1.
The democratic challenger's request didn't sit well with Senator Graham.
According to Graham's office, Harrison requested that Senator Graham, the debate's moderator, and debate panelist all take COVID-19 test before the debate in Spartanburg Friday night.
"If Mr. Harrison is not able to interact with South Carolinians on the same terms they live their lives, he should not be their senator. Is any other South Carolinian demanding that every person they come in contact with be tested before they meet?" Graham asked. He continued, "Do workers in South Carolina demand their coworkers and customers be tested before going to work? Do restaurants demand their coworkers and customers be tested before being allowed to dine?"
But Harrison maintains this isn't about him, but for the safety of those around both candidates.
“Why won't Lindsey Graham take a COVID test? It would make it safer for the dozens of hard working people who are putting this event together for the good of the voters. It would give peace of mind to those who have come in contact with Senator Graham." Harrison said.
“This isn't about anyone’s campaign, it’s about keeping people safe – and if Senator Graham is unwilling to do that, he needs to explain why." Harrison continued.
Senator Graham's campaign says debate rules were agreed to weeks ago. Part of that agreement is that participants must abide by CDC regulations and have their temperature checked before they enter the location of the debate. Graham says he agreed to those rules, and will continue to abide by them.
Last week, Senator Graham took a COVID-19 test following a Judiciary Committee hearing. Graham's office says the physician who oversaw the test and the Attending Physician of the U.S. Congress both counseled him that CDC guidelines did not require a quarantine or additional testing, so he was free to resume normal activities.
"I listen to the medical experts and follow their advice," Graham said. "I will continue to follow the guidance of my doctors, not my political opponent."
On Thursday, Senator Graham concluded by saying, "Whether Mr. Harrison attends tomorrow’s debate is his decision, not mine. I will be there.”
On Friday afternoon, both campaigns announced that the candidates would participate in individual interviews Friday evening instead of a traditional debate.
T.W. Arrighi, a spokesman for Graham said the format was changed to two 30-minute interviews and claimed it was because Harrison refused to debate.
Toby Tyler, the communications director for Graham's campaign also released this statement:
"Tonight, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham will address members of the media and Republican activists prior to an interview hosted by Nexstar Media Group and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.
The interview will be conducted in the place of a previously scheduled debate that Senator Graham’s Democrat opponent, Jaime Harrison, declined to participate in at the last minute."
Guy King, a spokesman for Harrison's campaign released this statement:
“We're disappointed that Lindsey has failed to take a simple coronavirus test, but we appreciate our hosts were able to change the event format to make it safer for everyone,” Guy King, spokesperson said. “Jaime will be there in Spartanburg tonight to talk to the voters.”
