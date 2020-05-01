In this Sunday, March 5, 2017 photo, Debbie Antonelli, center, a women's college basketball analyst for ESPN, talks with play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins, right, before the start of the women's basketball game between Duke and Notre Dame at the NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C. Antonelli will be first woman to broadcast men’s NCAA Tournament games in over two decades. She’s no stranger to the men’s game or its fans, doing ACC games for the past six years. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)