Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning May 16 at noon, ESPN and CBS Basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli will take to the court to raise money for the South Carolina Special Olympics.
The 24 hours of Nothing but Net will be a 24 hour free throw marathon with her family. Due to CDC social distancing guidelines, the event won't be open to the public, but will be live streamed online from Team Antonelli's home court, also known as her driveway.
Antonelli will be able to track her accuracy rate and how much money is being raised online. The entire event will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.
In 2019, Antonelli made 2400 free throws in 24 hours with a 94% accuracy rate and raised more than $85,000.
“I was blown away by the generosity of our community and the basketball community nation wide enabling “Team Antonelli” and Special Olympics to raise over $85,000 . I'm excited to do it again! Team Antonelli is proactive about sports and the lessons it teaches about giving your best, working as a team and staying healthy. My son Frankie’s work ethic and competitive spirit inspires me! I’m asking for your support so we can continue to do!"
Donations for the marathon can be made online here. And the live stream can be viewed here.
