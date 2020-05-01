Analyst Antonelli Basketball

In this Sunday, March 5, 2017 photo, Debbie Antonelli, center, a women's college basketball analyst for ESPN, talks with play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins, right, before the start of the women's basketball game between Duke and Notre Dame at the NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C. Antonelli will be first woman to broadcast men’s NCAA Tournament games in over two decades. She’s no stranger to the men’s game or its fans, doing ACC games for the past six years. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

 Mic Smith

Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning May 16 at noon, ESPN and CBS Basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli will take to the court to raise money for the South Carolina Special Olympics.

The 24 hours of Nothing but Net will be a 24 hour free throw marathon with her family. Due to CDC social distancing guidelines, the event won't be open to the public, but will be live streamed online from Team Antonelli's home court, also known as her driveway. 

Antonelli will be able to track her accuracy rate and how much money is being raised online. The entire event will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook. 

In 2019, Antonelli made 2400 free throws in 24 hours with a 94% accuracy rate and raised more than $85,000.

“I was blown away by the generosity of our community and the basketball community nation wide enabling “Team Antonelli” and Special Olympics to raise over $85,000 . I'm excited to do it again! Team Antonelli is proactive about sports and the lessons it teaches about giving your best, working as a team and staying healthy. My son Frankie’s work ethic and competitive spirit inspires me! I’m asking for your support so we can continue to do!"

Donations for the marathon can be made online here. And the live stream can be viewed here

More news: Hendersonville man sent to federal prison for possession of child porn depicting abuse of children

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.