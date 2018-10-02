SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday that a woman found dead at a refrigerator dumpsite more than thirty years ago has been identified as a Western North Carolinian.
On April 1, 1985 the body of a woman was found at a rural dumpsite in Knox County, Kentucky. She was around 25-35 years old and was found wearing two different kinds of necklaces- one with a heart pendant, the other with an eagle.
Witnesses told investigators that the unknown woman had been last seen at a truck stop in Corbin, Kentucky. Officers say she was allegedly trying to get a ride to North Carolina.
Her identity remained unknown for over thirty years.
In June of 2017, Kentucky State Police reached out to the public through social media in another attempt to identifying the red-headed Jane Doe.
KSP said that in October of 2017, they were contacted by family members of Espy Regina Black-Pilgrim. They believed the woman was their mother.
Two officials traveled to North Carolina to meet with and take DNA samples from the suspected children. The samples were sent to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System for comparison.
It was a match: Black-Pilgrim was the Kentucky Jane Doe.
"The family now has some closure to their missing loved one after 33 years," said Kentucky State Police.
FOX Carolina's Cody Alcorn spoke with Black-Pilgrim's son, Robert Scanley, Tuesday.
"I was more relieved to find out this was my mom just to get all the questions away from everything, where is she, you know," said Scanley.
Scanley said he has been trying to find their mom since she left home.
"I just felt like everybody had stopped trying to find her and, my family, they just figured she was dead," he said.
Now, he says they can start their healing process.
The murder case remains under investigation.
