ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tenth Circuit Solicitor David Wagner’s office announced Thursday that the teen accused in the deadly shooting at Townville Elementary School will appear in court for a December hearing.

Wagner said Jesse Osborne is due in court for a hearing on December 12 at the Anderson County Courthouse.

Osborne pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing back in September.

The teen was indicted on two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder after the events that unfolded on Sep. 28, 2016.

Investigators said the boy shot and killed his father, Jeffrey Osborne, before driving to the school and opening fire. Jacob Hall, 6, was wounded in the shooting and died three days later.