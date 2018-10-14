GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Deputies were on scene at the old Chili's on Woodruff Road for an unusual reason Sunday afternoon- an injured deer had found its way to the parking lot.
Greenville County deputies said one of their own had spotted the buck laying down on the concrete around 12:30 p.m. He called for backup.
Deputies said when they approached the animal, it was obvious he had been hit by a car.
"We didn't want to leave him alone, so we stayed until DNR came," said one deputy.
Deputies said the deer passed away moments before the Department of Natural Resources arrived.
