BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — One of the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery told police they had the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” before he was fatally shot. Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified Wednesday that defendant Greg McMichael made the statement a few hour after the February 2020 slaying. Greg Michael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, are standing trial on murder charges along with a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan. Greg McMichael says he and his son suspected Arbery was a burglar when they saw him running in their neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon. They armed themselves with guns and chased him in a pickup truck. Bryan joined the chase and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
