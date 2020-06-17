COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Officials in historic Charleston, South Carolina, say they plan to remove a statue of slavery advocate John C. Calhoun from a downtown square.
Mayor John Tecklenburg announced the plans during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.
The statue has come under scrutiny amid a wave of pulled-down statues and the removal of names of historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people.
The news of plans to remove it comes on the fifth anniversary of the slaying of eight black church members and their pastor in Dylann Roof's racist attack at a downtown Charleston church.
