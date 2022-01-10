GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) — Several viewers have reached out to us after getting a COVID-19 test and still waiting for results days later.
“We are now at five days and I still have not received any test results or any correspondence from them in any way shape or form,” Greenville resident, Ben Griffeth said.
Ben Griffeth said he got tested at a DHEC site in Greenville last Wednesday and was told he would have the results within 48 hours.
He said he had to miss out on a family gathering because he’s still waiting on his results.
"It was a gender reveal. My mother was going to come in town for that and a bunch of us had gotten tested because we didn't want to go without getting tested,” Griffeth said, “ We ultimately cancelled the event and my family did not come in town because we could not get the test results back.”
He’s not alone. According to DHEC, a recent surge in tests has labs backed up. In a statement on Friday the agency said, “Because of the enormous testing demand fueled by the delta and omicron surge, DHEC and other testing providers and laboratories are experiencing longer lines for individuals to get tested. We are working to reduce wait times by making home tests available and increasing the number of testing sites.”
DHEC said South Carolina had a major increase in tests the week of December 27, 2021. While the typical turnaround time is 48 to 72 hours, some test results have been delayed as labs work to catch up.
Premier Lab in Greenville said they’ve seen a 700% increase in tests in the last two weeks.
Despite recently adding several million dollars in testing equipment and 200 new employees, the lab said they’re still looking to hire 100 additional employees per shift to help keep up with the 30,000 tests coming in each day.
"We have seen a substantial increase in the amount of tests coming in over the past 2 or 3 weeks with the omicron variant. It’s so highly transmissible and it is spreading very quickly. Because of that, testing has increased, but also another factor is that a lot of people are required to get a test to go to work or to go to school,” Kristina Loughrey, Director of Communications with Premier Medical Laboratory said.
DHEC recommends anyone tested between December 30 and January 3 who has not yet received their results and is still symptomatic to get retested to ensure they have accurate results.
