ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - For the last four years, Carolyn Camby and Mabel have become quite close.
"We just live a normal, just like a normal life," said Camby.
84-year-old Carolyn is 89-year-old Mabel's caregiver through All Ways Caring HomeCare.
All Ways Caring offers a variety of care options for the elderly, from Alzheimer's Care, to Telecare, to Respite Care and more.
Since the pandemic began, Asheville Branch Manager Carrie Sawyer says more people have inquired about getting home care for their loved ones.
"There's not many days that my phone is not ringing off the hook with referrals from family members, concerned case managers at hospitals. Whatever the need may be, home care is absolutely a growing business," she explained.
We wanted to know what options there are for families looking for help with their loved ones.
We found from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, some alternatives to nursing homes can be an Accessory Dwelling Unit, also referred to as an in-law apartment, Subsidized senior housing, or home care like offered at All Ways Caring.
"That one-on-one care is really, really rewarding," said Sawyer.
For Mabel, she says Carolyn has become like a sister to her.
The two were paired up after Mabel suffered a stroke.
Carolyn helps her with housework, errands, and much more.
"She is perfect. With her food, she can cook anything. She can fix anything," said Mabel.
All Ways Caring has offices across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
The Asheville branch says they're looking for more staff to be caregivers for the around 90 patients they currently serve.
The number for the Asheville branch is 828-252-8091, while those who don't live in Western North Carolina and are interested in learning more can call 1-866-737-2273 to be directed to the closest office to you.
The Asheville branch also says a new office in Waynesville, NC is set to open on May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.