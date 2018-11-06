Quentin Miller

Democrat Quentin Miller wins Buncombe County Sheriff. 

 (Source: Quentin Miller for Sheriff)

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) There's a new sheriff in town for Buncombe County. 

Tuesday's election results show Democratic nominee, Quentin Miller taking the race. 

Miller defeated Republican candidate Shad Higgins and Libertarian Tracey Debruhl. 

Miller announced his victory Tuesday at a watch party in Buncombe. 

