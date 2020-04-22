WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) — Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) recently unveiled the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, a bill which she said will institute a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill would include full payment forgiveness, with no accumulation of debt for renters or homeowners and no negative impact on their credit rating or rental history.
She said the bill will also establish a relief fund for landlords and mortgage holders to cover losses from the cancelled payments and create an optional fund to fully finance the purchase of private rental properties by non-profits, public housing authorities, cooperatives, community land trusts, and states or local governments—in order to increase the availability of affordable housing during this downturn.
The bill was cosponsored by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL), and Grace Meng (D-NY).
“The coronavirus crisis is more than just a public health crisis—it’s an economic crisis. Minnesotans are losing jobs, getting their hours reduced, and struggling just to put food on the table. We must take major action to protect the health and economic security of the most vulnerable, including the millions of Americans currently at risk of housing instability and homelessness,” said Rep. Omar in a news release. “Congress has a responsibility to step in to stabilize both local communities and the housing market during this time of uncertainty and crisis. In 2008, we bailed out Wall Street. This time, it’s time to bail out the American people who are suffering.”
You can read the full bill text here and find more details on the bill here.
