Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today thousands will flock to the state capital in Columbia to celebrate the Annual MLK Day at the Dome. Among those present will be six candidates vying for the democratic nomination for president.
Those candidates include Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Tom Steyer.
Candidates were expected to meet Monday morning at Brookland Baptist Church for a prayer breakfast to begin the day's events.
Attendees will then begin walking from Zion Baptist Church to the South Carolina State House a 9:30 a.m.
A rally will begin at the state house at 10 a.m.
The event is considered one of the largest celebrations in the state hosted by the NAACP.
