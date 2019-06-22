COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Almost all of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates arrived at the Columbia Convention Center Saturday morning ahead of the SC 2019 Democratic Convention.
The candidates will address hundreds of South Carolina Democrats in the first of many weekend events in the South's first primary state.
Among the events is House Majoriy Whip Jim Clyburn's annual fish fry. Lasting for nearly three decades, the event began in 1992 in a parking deck near the South Carolina Statehouse. Clyburn initially started the event as a way to thank volunteers who helped him snap his first congressional victory.
Now, the event is being featured as one of this weekend's highlights - as Clyburn invited 21 of the Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination.
In addition to the fish fry, a majority of the candidates are expected to attend a Planned Parenthood forum on abortion rights.
