Democrats Supreme Court

From left, Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., hold a news conference outside the Supreme Court to announce legislation to expand the number of seats on the high court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation introduced by a group of Democratic lawmakers would to add four seats to the nine-member Supreme Court, in a long-shot bid designed to counter the court’s rightward tilt during the Trump administration. Republicans are criticizing the effort as a potential power grab that would reduce the public’s trust in the judiciary. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she might not bring it up for a vote if it advanced out of committee and the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is noncommittal as well. President Joe Biden last week created a commission to spend the next six months examining the idea of expanding the court and instituting term limits for justices.

