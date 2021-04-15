WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation introduced by a group of Democratic lawmakers would to add four seats to the nine-member Supreme Court, in a long-shot bid designed to counter the court’s rightward tilt during the Trump administration. Republicans are criticizing the effort as a potential power grab that would reduce the public’s trust in the judiciary. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she might not bring it up for a vote if it advanced out of committee and the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is noncommittal as well. President Joe Biden last week created a commission to spend the next six months examining the idea of expanding the court and instituting term limits for justices.
Democrats begin long-shot push to expand the Supreme Court
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
- Dal Kalsi
- Posted
- Alvieann Chandler
- Posted
'Nothing about this makes sense right now' - SC sheriff says after NFL player reportedly killed 5 people, took his own life
- Dal Kalsi, Anisa Snipes
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.