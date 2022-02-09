GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Instead of the usual animal sounds, passersby will hear construction noise coming from the Greenville Zoo.
Since Jan. 31, the zoo has been closed to guests as part of their annual closure. Meanwhile, crews have been busy working on some big projects ahead of the Feb. 12 reopening.
"It's obviously really challenging when we have hundreds of guests walking around the zoo for us to get things done on the pathways," said curator James Traverse, who took FOX Carolina News behind-the-scenes this week.
"I'm the curator here so I oversee all of animal care and I always joke that I'm the zookeeper that takes care of the other zookeepers."
On the to-do list every year is tree removal.
"We can't be dropping branches all over the place," Traverse said.
When we stopped by on Tuesday, city workers were clearing out limbs over the vulture exhibit. Luckily, the birds didn't seem to mind the chainsaws.
"They're pretty low key," Traverse said.
Some of the bigger limbs don't actually leave the zoo. Traverse said they get repurposed.
"Keepers can take those and they can put them into exhibits, and they can use them as propping for animals or for enrichments," he said. "We have a large limb sitting right over there that's going to go into our leopard exhibit."
Two exhibits are getting a major renovation.
The harris hawk and the ocelots -- a type of small South American cat -- are getting brand new enclosures. Crews having been demolishing the old ones during the closure.
"One of our biggest jobs is making sure animals stay in their spaces and so we want to keep the exhibits in good shape so that happens," Traverse said. "It's better for the animals and makes the job more efficient easier for the keepers."
Whether the changes are big or small, Traverse said switching things up is critical. But it's not for the guests' experience. It's for the animals.
"We like to offer them choices and try to simulate the same kind of choices that they would get if they were out in the wild," he said.
Other closure projects included landscaping, mulching in exhibits and doing CPR training.
Other projects are already lined up for the rest of the year, according to Traverse. He said they want to improve the front gate, make changes to the lion exhibit and add a giraffe feeding station.
Traverse says there's no denying it, his job is pretty cool. But it's the behind-the-scenes work like this that he loves the most.
"What's really fulfilling is putting together a strong team of people that are passionate and excited about working with these animals and that are doing their best to give these animals the best lives possible," Traverse said.
For more information about attending the zoo when it reopens on Feb. 12, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.