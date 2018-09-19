Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Denny's all-new mobile relief diner will be traveling to area's impacted by Florence. The diner will serve food to residents, first responders, volunteers and others.
The 53-foot traveling kitchen will serve free, freshly cooked pancake breakfasts during a time of critical need.
John Dillion, chief marketing officer for Denny's said, "The Mobile Relief Diner allows us do what we do best by going out into local communities to offer a hot and comforting meal during a time when they could really use it the most. And knowing the devastation that Hurricane Florence has created and will continue to create in the Southeast, it is very important for us to deploy the Mobile Relief Diner straight into those communities to help the displaced as they work to get back on their feet.”
The Mobile Relief Diner is a fully functional diner on wheels that was specifically designed by Denny's to travel to virtually anywhere in the U.S. during emergency situations.
Denny's rolled out a previous version of the Mobile Relief Diner in 2017 after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
Denny's said over a course of two weeks, they were able to serve 14,000 meals to people in need.
For updates on the current location of the Denny's Mobile Relief Diner, go here.
