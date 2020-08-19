ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs Farm announced that for the fourth year in a row, their corn has been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.
The farm was selected by an expert panel as a Top 20 Corn Maze and contender for the 10 Best Corn Mazes, beating out 500 other mazes in the country, according to a news release. Denver Downs was ranked on the Top 10 list in 2016, 2018, and 2019 and is only one of two corn mazes in the Southeast to be featured.
“We are honored and excited to be selected again as one of the top corn mazes in the country and hope readers push us to the top of the list for 2020,” said Catherine Garrison Davis, Co-Owner of Denver Downs, in a news release. "This year is perhaps even more special than previous contests because we are celebrating the farm's 150th anniversary. While farming and life has changed tremendously over the course of that time, we are looking forward to showing appreciation to all those who have made our farm a part of their own family."
Voting takes place until August 24th at this link: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-corn-maze-2020/. People can vote each day until the end of voting.
The corn maze covers 12 acres. This year's theme will be “Celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Denver Downs Farm.”
