ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs Farm announced in a news release that the farm will kick off holiday celebrations with a social distancing-friendly drive-in movie screening of The Polar Express on December 5.
“This is the perfect event for families to enjoy together this holiday season where social distancing is easy,” said Catherine Garrison Davis, co-owner of Denver Downs Farm, in a news release. “We want families to continue to enjoy our farm and make wonderful memories for their families, even in the midst of this unpredictable year.”
The gate opens at 5 p.m. and the movie will begin around 6 p.m.
Hot chocolate, s’mores kits, and pizza will be for sale.
Garrison Davis said attendees are encouraged to buy tickets online beforehand because parking will be limited.
Tickets are $30 per carload of four people, and $5 for each additional person.
Pizzas can also be ordered for $10 online ahead of time.
“Guests are invited to bring chairs, blankets, and whatever else they need to get cozy at this family-friendly event. It hasn’t been an easy year and we really wanted to do something memorable for families to enjoy together safely,” Garrison Davis added. “The drive in is also a great way to support our local economy and we are grateful for all the support we received during our fall festivals.”
No alcohol will be permitted at the event, Garrison Davis said.
