ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs is kicking off fall with a big celebration of all things pumpkin this weekend!

This year, the farm will have a Pumpkin Princess Pageant, pumpkin pie eating contest, pumpkin bowling, eight acres of pumpkins for guest to select their own pumpkin, two acres of sunflowers, and two acres of giant mums plus all of their family-favorite entertainment like pig races, the corn maze, giant slide, hay barn, and tons of games.

The festival will take place Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3 at Denver Downs Farm located at 1515 Denver Road in Anderson.

The following is a schedule of what takes place each day:

Friday, Oct 1: 10am-10pm

5:30pm Pig Race

5:45 Candy Cannon Fired

6pm Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest

7pm Easton Gowan on Main Stage / Bonfires

Saturday Oct. 2: 10am-10pm

Pig Races 1pm, 3pm, 5pm

12 Pumpkin Princess Pageant

2pm Jack Roper and the Weatherman Band

4:30pm Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest

5:45 Candy Cannon

6pm- Ryan Jewel / Bonfires

Sunday, Oct. 3: 1pm-6pm

Pig Races 2pm and 4pm

Clemson Day at the Maze

2pm Spencer Rush

3pm Tiger Mascot

4:30 pm Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest

5:45 Candy Cannon

