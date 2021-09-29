ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs is kicking off fall with a big celebration of all things pumpkin this weekend!
This year, the farm will have a Pumpkin Princess Pageant, pumpkin pie eating contest, pumpkin bowling, eight acres of pumpkins for guest to select their own pumpkin, two acres of sunflowers, and two acres of giant mums plus all of their family-favorite entertainment like pig races, the corn maze, giant slide, hay barn, and tons of games.
The festival will take place Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3 at Denver Downs Farm located at 1515 Denver Road in Anderson.
The following is a schedule of what takes place each day:
Friday, Oct 1: 10am-10pm
5:30pm Pig Race
5:45 Candy Cannon Fired
6pm Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest
7pm Easton Gowan on Main Stage / Bonfires
Saturday Oct. 2: 10am-10pm
Pig Races 1pm, 3pm, 5pm
12 Pumpkin Princess Pageant
2pm Jack Roper and the Weatherman Band
4:30pm Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest
5:45 Candy Cannon
6pm- Ryan Jewel / Bonfires
Sunday, Oct. 3: 1pm-6pm
Pig Races 2pm and 4pm
Clemson Day at the Maze
2pm Spencer Rush
3pm Tiger Mascot
4:30 pm Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest
5:45 Candy Cannon
