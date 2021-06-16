COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections confirmed that the executions of two inmates scheduled for this month have been halted.
According to the department, the order to halt the executions of Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens came from the South Carolina Supreme Court.
A statement from the office of the South Carolina Attorney General says that the executions were halted due to the fact that only a single method of execution was available to the inmates.
SCDC spokesperson Chrysti Shain says that the department is moving to create procedures for a firing squad.
Shain says that the court will be notified when the firing squad becomes an option for executions in South Carolina. The Attorney General's Office says that it has directed the Clerk of Court not to issue another execution notice until an option for a firing squad has been developed and implemented.
