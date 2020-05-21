Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the Department of Defense said an Upstate soldier has died in Afghanistan.
The DOD says 1st Lieutenant Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, from Spartanburg died May 19, 2020 in Bagram Air Force Base, Afghanistan from a non-combat related incident.
Right now, the incident is still under investigation according to officials.
Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, South Carolina. The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard.
