GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Just after midnight, firefighters with the Greer City Fire Department were called to a fire at Cannon's Restaurant along Trade Street in Greer.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Josh Holzheimer, the call came in at 12:11 a.m. and crews were on scene of the fire within five minutes. On arrival, Holzheimer says flames were visible, but the fire was marked under control by 12:34 a.m.
At this time, Holzheimer says firefighters believe the flames started in the kitchen area of the restaurant.
FOX Carolina spoke to the restaurant's owner Scott Cannon, who said right now the kitchen is unusable so they have to figure out where to go from here. He added that the restaurant is a staple in the Greer community having been around for 50 years.
In total, six departments responded to the fire including City of Greer, Taylors Fire and Rescue, Boiling Springs, Tiger River, Pelham-Batesville, and units with Greenville County.
Firefighters say they don't believe anyone was inside when the fire started and say no one was injured battling the flames. Crews were on scene until about 4:40 a.m.
The fire is still under investigation. We'll update when more information becomes available.
