SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a 14-year-old juvenile has been arrested for driving a stolen car and failing to stop for deputies Friday.
SCSO says the stolen vehicle was spotted near Hayne Street and Sibley Street, and that a felony traffic stop was attempted near New Cut Road. However, the driver did not stop and a pursuit was initiated. Stop sticks were deployed, and successfully helped end the chase when the driver lost control at Asheville Highway near Glenwood Drive.
Two other occupants were also taken into custody, and only the stolen vehicle was damaged.
No injuries were reported.
