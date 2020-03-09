SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a juvenile has been charged after he was accused of stabbing his stepfather Sunday evening.
Dispatch confirmed just before 8 p.m. deputies were at the Quail Point apartments on E. Blackstock Road, but could not provide more details.
On Monday, deputies confirmed the suspect, 13, was arrested and charged with assault and battery first degree.
Deputies said the child was release into his mother's custody.
The victim is expected to recover from his injury.
