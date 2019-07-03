GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a 17-year-old has been charged with multiple offenses after a deadly shooting on June 27 that claimed a 19-year-old's life.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says the victim was 19-year-old Damoni Ahmir Barker.
The shooting was called in around 9:31 p.m. from Verner Springs Road.
On July 3, deputies announced Gauge Wyatt Pier, 17, had been arrested and charged in the case.
Pier is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.
Deputies said Pier conspired with at least one other suspect to rob Barker, and during that robbery, Pier shot him.
Anyone with information about the other suspect involved is asked to call Greenville County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
