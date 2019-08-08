Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said on August 8 that a 15-year-old girl who ran away and went missing in January was found safe.
According to deputies, 15-year-old Ahmyr-Ra Isaac was reported as a runaway from her home in Mauldin on January 21, 2019.
Deputies initially released information on Ahmyr-Ra's disappearance back in February and said she could be with friends in the Mauldin area.
On Thursday, August 8, deputies posted on Facebook that Aymyr-Ra had been located.
