Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's office have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to child sex crimes.
According to deputies, on Tuesday, February 18, investigators with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit completed an extensive investigation and arrested Josue Martinez Juarez.
Juarez was charged with felony statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age and felony disseminate obscene material to a minor.
Juarez is being held at the Henderson County Detention Facility on a $85,000 secured bond.
