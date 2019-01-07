GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a child was in critical condition Monday night after accidentally shooting himself.
Deputies said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday along the 1800 block of New Bruce Road.
The child retrieved a gun from inside a car and accidentally fired it, deputies said.
"At this time, the incident appears to be accidental, however the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released once readily available," Lt. Ryan Flood said in an email.
