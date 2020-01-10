Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning that Jesse Martin Jr., 95, was found safe after an hours-long search.
According to a Sheriff's Spokesman Mr. Martin was last driving a silver 2010 Honda Civic at Piedmont Honda on Clemson Blvd in Anderson around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The tag on the car is BVG168.
Deputies say Mr. Martin is about 5'11" tall, around 140 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.
An endangered person alert was issued early Friday morning, but deputies advised just before 10 a.m. that Martin had been found and was safe.
