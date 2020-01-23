UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union County deputies said a 25-year-old mother was arrested after test results revealed her newborn baby had cocaine in its system.
Deputies said the baby was born on Jan. 8 and a drug test was performed in common practice at the hospital.
Deputies said they were contacted on Jan. 15 by DSS when the results came back. Investigators said the baby is also “suffering from ailments brought on by cocaine exposure.”
Cassandra Thompson was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful neglect of child.
