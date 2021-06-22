SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after one person was killed and three were injured in a Tuesday night shooting.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Old Canaan Road at approximately 9 p.m. Upon arrival, were told that the possible suspect was in a vehicle nearby. Deputies located a wrecked vehicle on Rogers Lane and found a deceased victim inside.
The sheriff's office said one deputy noticed two subjects fleeing on foot towards Stone Station Road. A perimeter was perimeter was set up and a K-9 track began. While tracking, deputies said an off-duty deputy got on the radio and advised he had one subject at gunpoint in front of his residence. The subject was taken into custody while the second subject was located further down Stone Station Road with two gunshot wounds.
Deputies said there were four victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other three victims were transported to the hospital. One of the injured victims is in critical condition while the other two are expected to recover from their less serious injuries.
Deputies also mentioned that at this time, it appears that all parties involved in this incident have been accounted for. There are three subjects being interviewed by investigators.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
