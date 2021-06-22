SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened in Spartanburg County Tuesday night after one person has died and three were injured.
According to deputies, they responded to the shooting at about 9 p.m. that night. Two victims were located on the scene with gunshot wounds, says deputies. They go on to say they approached a wrecked vehicle on Rogers Lane and found a deceased victim inside.
Deputies also mention two of the subjects fled on foot in the direction of Stone Station Road. Deputies began to track the victims that fled when an off-duty deputy got on the radio and advised he had a subject at gunpoint in front of his residence, says deputies.
According to the Sheriff's Office, there were four victims with gunshot wounds. The Sheriff's Office said one of the victims died at the scene, and the other three victims were taken to the hospital.
They go on to say a second victim is in critical condition. The other two victims have less serious injuries and are expected to recover, says deputies.
They also mention that there are three subjects being interviewed by violent crime investigators at the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they have all parties that were involved in this incident.
This is an on-going investigation for both the Sheriff's Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
