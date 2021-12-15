ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, at around 8 p.m. deputies were involved in a shooting incident on Queen Anne Lane off of Hwy. 88 in Anderson County.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect involved has been pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff Chad McBride said the suspect had multiple warrants out for his arrest. He says deputies gave the suspect multiple attempts to turn himself in.
McBride said deputies found out where he was staying and approached the residence, but the suspect sped off.
Deputies said a short pursuit began.
McBride said they arrived to a dead end behind a residence. They truck got stuck and deputies got out to challenge the suspect to give himself up.
McBride said the deputy feared for his life and engaged the suspect.
SLED has been contacted and is responding to investigate the incident.
No deputies were injured in the incident and it is under investigation at this time, says deputies.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Officers: Man reportedly stabbed by 16-year-old son Tuesday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.