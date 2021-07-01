SIX MILE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said her office is investigating a fatal house fire that happened Thursday morning.
According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a fire along Duncan Road in Six Mile around 5:30 a.m.
Deputies said the Six Mile Fire Department responded and when they got to the home, a man was found in front of the home. The man was then taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
After putting out the fire, deputies said fire crews later found someone dead inside the home.
The Coroner's Office has not yet identified the man found inside the home.
This incident is being investigated by deputies, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Coroner's Office.
Stay tuned for further updates.
MORE NEWS: Mission Hospital RNs reach historic tentative agreement with HCA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.