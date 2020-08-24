ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies on Monday said that one person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation on Amy Street.
Deputies said they were serving a search warrant at the home.
SWAT team members and K-9s surrounded the home Monday evening. Our crew at the scene said deputies used tear gas before the person was arrested at the scene around 5:30.
The scene cleared around 6 p.m.
Deputies said additional details would be released on Tuesday.
