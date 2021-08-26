ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – One man is in the hospital and two others have been arrested after stabbing the man in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were sent to Christopher Drive around noon Thursday because of the stabbing, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The man was stabbed at least one time and taken to the hospital, according to the Office.
According to deputies, two suspects met and devised a plan to kill the victim. Deputies said while in the wooded area off Christopher Dr., the two suspects attempted to strangle the victim. They said after the attempt was unsuccessful, one suspect began to stab him.
Deputies said the other left the scene in the victim's car.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Jacob Lees has been charged with attempted murder and grand larceny and Cody Colquitt with attempted murder.
Deputies said the victim is expected to recover at this time.
An investigation is now underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.