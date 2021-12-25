GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are investigating after a shooting left one person injured in Greenville County, according to Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Darrell Drive at 10:15 a.m. for a domestic-related shooting.
Deputies say they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.
Deputies say they have made contact with all parties involved, but no charges have been made at this point.
