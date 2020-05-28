Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are searching for a suspect after they say someone was shot at the Holiday Inn Express on Woodruff Road.
Deputies say the call came in around 4:45 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they discovered a male with at least one gunshot wound.
Initial reports indicate the shooting occurred following an altercation with a hotel guest.
After the shooting, deputies say the suspect fled the scene and is currently at large.
The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
More news: Afternoon storms likely with warmer temps
(1) comment
13% as usual
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.