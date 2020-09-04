Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for shots fired during an attempted breaking and entering along the Blue Ridge Parkway Friday morning.
According to the U.S. Department of Interior, the shooting occurred between two men just before 3 a.m. near mile post 364 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Police said, and the Department of Interior confirmed, one person has been transported to Mission Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound requiring surgery.
The Department of Interior says the shooter and owner of the vehicle being broken into called 911 immediately to report the incident.
We're told the investigation is ongoing at this time. We'll update as we learn more information.
