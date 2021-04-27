SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg Sheriff's Office says there was a collision involving six vehicles on Drayton Street on the bridge and one vehicle ended up in the creek.
Deputies say a vehicle was submerged in water after the collision. The person in the vehicle has been taken to Spartanburg Regional says deputies.
We have a crew onsite and will update this article with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.