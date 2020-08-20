Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, deputies announced an arrest in a July 29 shooting that claimed a man's life.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home on Gantt Drive early on the morning of July 19 and found 36-year-old Daniel Walker suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway. Walker was taken to the hospital and placed in intensive care.
On August 7, the coroner's office announced that Walker had died at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
On Thursday, deputies charged Ny’Ja Kevon’ Ta Williams-Blassingame in the killing.
Williams-Blassingame is charged with murder and a weapons charge. The suspect was already in jail on other charges when the warrants were signed.
The warrants say witness testimony, documented physical evidence, and cell phone records led to the charges.
Deputies said at least one more person was involved in the killing and remains unidentified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis released this statement on the arrest:
“No matter what the circumstances, gun-violence in our county is unacceptable and will NOT be tolerated. My heart goes out the family of Mr. Walker as they mourn his loss. I am extremely proud of our team of investigators for conducting a comprehensive and swift investigation into the shooting and for their efforts of working to get another dangerous suspect off the streets of Greenville.”
More news: S.C. election officials call on governor, legislature, for changes to absentee voting
(1) comment
blm ,not .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.