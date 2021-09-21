Haywood County drug bust

10 suspects charged for drugs during traffic stops.

 (Source: HCSO)
Haywood County deputies seize drugs

A look at the drugs that deputies seized during recent traffic stops (Haywood County Sheriff's Office, September 21, 2021)

HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies seized more than one pound of drugs during a recent traffic stops, according to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said over the past six weeks they seized over 455 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. These incidents happened during traffic stops in Canton, Clyde, Waynesville and along I-40, according to deputies.

The following ten people were charged as a result of these incidents:

Christopher Johnson:
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin
• Conspire to Traffic Opium/Heroin
• Child Abuse
Johnson was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.
 
Tiffany Ward:
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin
• Conspire to Traffic in Opium/Heroin
• Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance
• Child Abuse
Tiffany was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.
 
Harold Taylor:
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by Possession
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin Transportation
• Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance
Harold was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $750,000.
 
Angela Vance:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Angela was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.
 
David Cameron:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport
• Simple Possession Schedule VI
David was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $100,000.
 
Samantha Contino:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by Possession
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by Transportation
• Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine
• Conspiring to Traffic Opium/Heroin
• Possession of Schedule 1
Samantha was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.
 
William Allen:
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by Possession
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
• Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine
• Conspiring to Traffic Opium/Heroin
William was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.
 
Tyler Maurer:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
• Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transport
• Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Schedule VI
• Possession of Firearm by a Felon
Tyler was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $500,000.
 
Christopher Cutshall:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine (2 counts)
• Possession of Stolen Goods
Christopher was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $110,000.
 
Melinda Reamer:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine (2 counts)
Melinda was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.