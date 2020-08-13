GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after more than one hundred Racing Homing Pigeons were stolen from a home off Roper Mountain Road.
Deputies posted on Facebook Thursday that 116 of the birds were stolen.
The birds' owner said they are worth $250,000 and have won a lot of money in races. The owner tells us whoever stole the birds may gave connections to South Florida, where many of the birds' races have taken place.
Deputies are asking anyone with information to call Investigator Burdine at 864-467-8293, email juburdine@greenvillecounty.org, or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes gets life-changing prosthetics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.